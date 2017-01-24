Eight Card wrestlers medal at Madison

The Boone Central/Newman Grove wrestlers gave another competitive tournament effort Friday, placing 6th in the 16-team Madison Invitational.

The Cardinals had eight medalists in the tournament, including a trio – Ethan Dozler, Garrett Cornwell and Jesse Osantowski – who took third in their respective weight classes.

“Finishing sixth in a 16-team field wasn’t bad, but a few more moves in several winnable matches and we end up higher,” Card Coach Dale Bonge commented.

BC/NG’s third-place wrestlers were all very close to reaching the finals, Bonge noted.

“In the semifinals, Ethan trailed 5-2. He made a desperation takedown attempt and was countered to lose 7-2. Ethan trailed 4-0 in two of his other matches, coming back to win one 10-5 and another by a pin,” Bonge said. “Garrett was 4-1, his only loss in the semis to the eventual champ. He won two matches by pin, one by major and one 3-2. Jesse was dominating his opponent in the semifinals, leading 9-2 in the third period, when he made a mistake with the legs and was pinned. That guy went on to win the tournament and Jesse pinned his other three opponents.

“Trey (Schafer) and Jon (Merten) both placed fourth. Trey had a rough day for him, going 2-2. He had some trouble with style matchups in his losses, but this could be helpful in the long haul, using this experience to find a way to beat wrestlers with similar styles. Jon’s losses were to the same guy, once in overtime and once by a 5-2 score.”

