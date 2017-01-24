Gary Lee Krohn, 73 of Albion, NE passed away Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE.

Gary is survived by his wife Julie of Albion; three sons: Timothy (Jaclyn) of Bahama, NC; David (Janine) of Norfolk; Matthew (Emily) of Albion; eight grandchildren: Tyler Krohn of Charlotte, NC; Alex Krohn of Bahama, NC; Danielle and Kalen Krohn of Norfolk; Ashlyn, Avery, Jacob, and Samantha Krohn of Albion; two brothers: David (Susanne) of Omaha; Daniel (Barb) of Albion; sister-in-law Kay (Dr. James) Ridgeway of Albion; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at St. Michael’s Church in Albion with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.