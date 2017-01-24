Health Department, BCHC to offer monthly immunization clinics

Getting vaccinations in Albion may be easier with a new immunization clinic that will open this Thursday, Jan. 26.

East Central District Health Department will hold vaccination hours on the fourth Thursday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Boone County Health Center, 723 West Fairview in Albion.

“Getting children all of the vaccines recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s schedule is one of the most important things parents can do to protect their children from serious diseases,” said Rebecca Rayman, executive director of East Central District Health Department.

Vaccines protect against a number of serious and potentially life-threatening diseases. When children are not vaccinated, they are at increased risk for diseases, and can also spread diseases to others in their classrooms and community – including babies who are too young to be fully vaccinated, and people with weakened immune systems due to cancer or other conditions.

ECDHD offers the Nebraska Vaccine For Children program, which may provide vaccines at no cost. A donation of $19.50 per vaccine is suggested to cover staff expenses.

To make an appointment for the immunization clinic, call East Central District Health Department at 402-563-9224. Parents can find out more about the recommended vaccines by calling Stephanie at East Central District Health Department, 402-563-9225 extension 286.