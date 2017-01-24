Jan. 29 concert to feature WSC Black & Gold Choir

Wayne State College Black and Gold Show Choir will be featured in a special jazz choir show on Sunday, Jan. 29, sponsored by the Albion Area Arts Council.

The performance will start at 3 p.m. in the Casey’s Building at the Boone County Fairgrounds, Albion. The Boone Central Jazz Choir will perform as an opening act for the Black & Gold Singers.

Wayne State College Black & Gold Singers will perform a 40-minute concert of music from a wide variety of genres, including pop, jazz, swing, musical theatre, R&B, and world music.

The ensemble is an auditioned group, made up of Wayne State College students majoring in subjects from music to accounting to education. Bridgett Krings, a 2014 graduate of Boone Central High School, is a member of this group.