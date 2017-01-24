Lois Naomi Zoucha, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at her home.

She is survived by nine children: William and wife Gloria of Columbus; Marvin and wife Barbara of Columbus; Cathy VanDeWalle and husband Joe of Cedar Rapids; Jerry and wife Dixie of Hastings; Janice Zoucha of Lincoln; David and wife Vicki of Shelby; Larry and wife Bonnie of Cedar Rapids; Arlene Zoucha of Petersburg; Tricia Martinsen and husband Brent of Cedar Rapids; 49 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; brother Lloyd Lemke and wife Marie of Gretna; sister Anna Marie Miller of Omaha; along with many other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Msgr. Ralph Steffensmeier and Fr. Carl Zoucha officiating. Burial was at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery at Cedar Rapids. .

Levander Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.