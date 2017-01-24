Marcella Gale Labenz, 70, of Saint Edward, passed away, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Saint Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Marcella is survived by her sons: Alan Labenz of St. Edward, and Matthew (Dawn) Labenz of Newman Grove; granddaughter Rose of Newman Grove; brother Corey (Nancy) Myers of Humphrey; sister Trudy Myers of Omaha; three nephews; one niece; as well as other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the St. Edward Catholic Cemetery led by Michael McGee. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 4-6 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Jehovah’s Witnesses Memorial led by Michael McGee at Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward.

