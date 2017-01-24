Two University of Nebraska Vice Chancellors paid a visit to Albion on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to hold a discussion with local leaders on the university’s academic and outreach programs.
About 20 people attended the luncheon meeting at the Albion Country Club with Donde Plowman, executive vice chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, and Michael Boehm, vice chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR).
Details in the Feb. 1 Albion News Print and E-Editions.
NU Vice Chancellors visit Albion
January 24, 2017
