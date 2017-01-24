Wells Drug
Feature

NU Vice Chancellors visit Albion

January 24, 2017
NU Vice Chancellors Donde Plowman, l., and Michael Boehm visited with Boone County residents Tuesday.
NU Vice Chancellors Donde Plowman, l., and Michael Boehm visited with Boone County residents Tuesday.
Two University of Nebraska Vice Chancellors paid a visit to Albion on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to hold a discussion with local leaders on the university’s academic and outreach programs.
About 20 people attended the luncheon meeting at the Albion Country Club with Donde Plowman, executive vice chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, and Michael Boehm, vice chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR).
Details in the Feb. 1 Albion News Print and E-Editions.

Winter Storm Warning

Issued:
3:17 PM CST on January 24, 2017
Expires:
9:00 AM CST on January 25, 2017
32° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com
See More Weather