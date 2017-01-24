Patrick Francis Curran, 84, of Albion, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Patrick is survived by his siblings: Fr. William Curran, M.AFR., of Ghana, Africa; Mary Ellen (Dean) Diederich of Greenleaf, KS; Pauline (Matt) Bartek of Evansville, IN; John T. (Christine) Curran of Carmel, IN; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Albion with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 162 and V.F.W. Post 736. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.