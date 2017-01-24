Wells Drug
Patrick Francis Curran

January 24, 2017

Patrick Francis Curran, 84, of Albion, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Patrick is survived by his siblings: Fr. William Curran, M.AFR., of Ghana, Africa; Mary Ellen (Dean) Diederich of Greenleaf, KS; Pauline (Matt) Bartek of Evansville, IN; John T. (Christine) Curran of Carmel, IN; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Albion with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 162 and V.F.W. Post 736. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

