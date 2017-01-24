Wells Drug
Petersburg Press Special Events

Petersburg, Cedar Rapids to host Bloodmobiles

January 24, 2017

Several Red Cross Bloodmobiles will be coming up in the Boone County area during February, 2017.
A Bloodmobile is planned at Petersburg Friday, Feb. 3, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Club. Call Kathy Koch, 402-386-5481, to schedule an appointment.
Cedar Rapids will be hosting a blood drive on Friday, Feb. 3, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Parish Center. Call Linda Braun, 308-358-0554, to schedule an appointment.

Winter Storm Warning

Issued:
3:17 PM CST on January 24, 2017
Expires:
9:00 AM CST on January 25, 2017
32° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com
See More Weather