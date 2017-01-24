Petersburg, Cedar Rapids to host Bloodmobiles

Several Red Cross Bloodmobiles will be coming up in the Boone County area during February, 2017.

A Bloodmobile is planned at Petersburg Friday, Feb. 3, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Club. Call Kathy Koch, 402-386-5481, to schedule an appointment.

Cedar Rapids will be hosting a blood drive on Friday, Feb. 3, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Parish Center. Call Linda Braun, 308-358-0554, to schedule an appointment.