‘Puttin’ in P-Town’ was successful with more participation

Petersburg’s second annual “Puttin’ in P-Town” event attracted more participants last Saturday evening, Jan. 21.The novel golf event had 17 participating teams of four members each this year.Miniature golf holes were set up inside eight local businesses, and the golfers tallied their scores along the way.Registration was held at the Petersburg Legion Club before the “shotgun start.” One of the golf holes was also located there.Other golf holes were at Leifeld Hardware and Furniture, Great Plains State Bank, the 123 Main complex, Kelly Reigle Photography, Rae Valley Repair, Rae Valley Market and Knotty Pine, where contestants gathered for awards after completing their rounds.Some novel golf holes were presented, with special piping at Leifeld Hardware, Rae Valley Repair and Rae Valley Market that could send the ball of an unlucky golfer in the wrong direction.The top three teams for golf scores hailed from Elgin, with first place going to Drew Schindler, Ross Schindler, Nash Schindler and Andrew Schindler.Placing second were Randy and Krista Eisenhauer, J.J. Reestman and Trent OstranskyThird place went to Todd and Melissa Heithoff, and Greg and Jo Wemhoff.Nathan and Jen Thieman, along with Shawn and Amber Olnes, placed fourth. Fifth place winners were Tyrell and Tennille Friese, and Chad and Ben Clouse.A “Best of Theme” prize for gender reversal costumes went to the team of Tony Thieman, Jerry and Jane Thieman and Joyce Bottorf.Winning the special prize for “last place” were Tommy and Anita Murphy, and Russ and Ev Stokes.Several area towns were represented in addition to Petersburg, Albion and Elgin.