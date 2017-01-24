St. Michael’s prepares to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

Catholic Schools Week will be observed Jan. 29 through Feb. 4 at St. Michael’s School and throughout the nation.This year’s theme, “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service,” focuses on the important academic, faith-building and societal contributions provided through Catholic education.“The Catholic identity and faith formation students encounter daily in our schools is the foundation upon which academic excellence is delivered,” said Archbishop George Lucas. “Encountering Christ through daily prayer, liturgical celebrations, and rich traditions of the Catholic faith is at the core of our students’ educational experience.”St. Michael’s School has a number of activities planned to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. On Sunday, Jan. 29, they will kick off the week with Mass at 10 a.m. There will be an open house at the school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Knights of Columbus will be hosting a pancake breakfast from 9a.m. to 1 p.m.The annual Book Fair will also be a highlight of the week. The book fair is open after both weekend masses (Jan 28-29) and from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Jan 30-Feb 1 in the church basement. Other activities planned for the students include reading with younger peers, viewing a movie at Gateway Theater, a parent sack lunch and visitation day, swimming at the Boone County Fitness Center, and visits with class business partners.During Catholic Schools Week, students will be giving back to those in need with a couple of service projects.