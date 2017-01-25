Boone County digging out after storm

Boone County was digging out again Wednesday, Jan. 25, after a storm that dumped seven to nine inches of snow across the county.The storm began with rain and sleet changing to snow on Tuesday, and continued through Tuesday night. Strong north winds caused drifting throughout the area.Area schools closed early Tuesday and remained closed through Wednesday. Most activities were canceled on Tuesday night and Wednesday.There were several reports of trucks stranded on hills along Highway 91 in Boone County.In Albion, city crews were assisted by equipment and manpower from Bygland Dirt Contracting in removing the snow from downtown.