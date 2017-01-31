BCHC forming Parent/Family Advisory Board

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) is offering patients and their families the opportunity to be a part of the new Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC) in order to continually improve the patient experience at BCHC.

This comes as BCHC moves toward a Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) certification, which places the highest interest on quality care as well as keeping the patient at the center of their healthcare.

The council will consist of 12 people from the BCHC service areas of Boone, Antelope, Greeley, Western Madison, Nance and Wheeler counties in Nebraska. There will be an application and selection process to ensure the council consists of at least 30 percent male and at least 30 percent female members, with two representatives from each age group ranging from 17 years of age to 65 plus years of age.

Those interested in becoming a PFAC volunteer can pick up an application at the hospital front desk. Applications are due back to the hospital by Feb. 28. In early March, all applicants will be invited to an information meeting about PFAC. BCHC employees and their spouses are not eligible to participate in PFAC.

Details in the Feb. 1 Albion News Print and E-Editions.