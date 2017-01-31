Bloodmobile rescheduled here Feb. 11

A Red Cross Bloodmobile in Albion, postponed from its original date of Jan. 16 due to inclement weather, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

American Red Cross is urging the public to give blood now to help overcome a severe winter blood shortage, which is being compounded by ongoing winter weather. Blood donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.

The Saturday Bloodmobile will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call Diane Krings, 402-395-2056, to schedule an appointment.

This week, Bloodmobiles are also scheduled Friday, Feb. 3, at both the Petersburg American Legion Hall and St. Anthony’s Parish Center in Cedar Rapids. Both of these Bloodmobiles will be from 12 noon to 6 p.m.