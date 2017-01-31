Boone Central bowlers qualify for state

Boone Central’s bowling teams picked the perfect time to strike.

The BC girls and boys used some of their best performances of the season in Saturday’s district competition to earn berths in the 2017 NHSBF State Tournament Feb. 11-12 in Lincoln.

The Boone Central girls finished as district runners-up behind North Bend Central. The competition was tight throughout, with the final finish showing North Bend Central (2315), Boone Central (2194), Norfolk Catholic (2140), Hartington (2059) and Wisner-Pilger (2023).

The top four qualified for state, where they will be joined at Sun Valley Lanes by Adams Central, Burwell/Ord, St. Paul and Kearney Catholic.

“The girls really came through. I was really proud of how they kept their calm, stayed focused and just had fun,” praised Card Coach Matt Grosch.

Hauger received one of the Top Series Awards, as she rolled games of 148, 152, 147 for a 447 total.

The Boone Central boys also got a boost from one of the top individual bowlers and placed third in the six-team district field.

Devin Knust received a Top Series Award after bowling games of 165, 177, 156 for a 498 total. That performance helped pace the Cardinals to a 2416 team score. Other team totals were North Bend Central (3216), Wayne (2640), Wisner-Pilger (2413), Norfolk Catholic (2225) and Hartington (2176).

“The team was able to put together some solid scores to lock themselves into the state tournament,” Coach Randy Nelson commented. “Were in fourth place after the first three games, then were able to pass Wisner-Pilger during the Bakers round.”

