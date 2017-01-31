Card wrestlers host annual Boone Central Invite

The annual Boone Central Invitational wrestling tournament again featured stout overall competition, with some outstanding individual competitors.

Host Boone Central/Newman Grove had a bit of a disappointing day, according to Cardinal Coach Dale Bonge, finishing 7th in the 15-team field. Aquinas (184.5) outscored its cross town rival David City High (152.5) to win the team championship.

“This year’s edition of the Boone Central Invite featured many top-ranked teams and wrestlers from all classes. The feature weight class of the tournament had to be 182 pounds, which had the #1 rated wrestler in classes A, B and C,” Bonge noted. “We did not have our best outing. We did wrestle well at times, but we are going to need to be more consistent on the positive side as the season winds down.”

Ten Cardinals earned places, with Will Grape, Garrett Cornwell, Trey Schafer, Bryton Fowlkes and Jesse Osantowski securing 4th place medals.

“Will had a solid day, placing 4th when seeded 6th. He pinned the #3 seed and #5 seed,” Bonge commented. “Bryton, unseeded, had losses to the same guy while placing 4th.

“Garrett, Trey, Jesse and Jon also placed 4th. Jesse was 3-2, placing where he was seeded. Garrett was three seconds from making the finals in a 5-4 loss. Trey had a rough day, period.

“Tyson (Haddix) showed a lot of courage placing 5th. He won a match in the ultimate tiebreaker and another match 4-1,” Bonge added. “Ethan (Dozler) won 13-2 in his first match. In his second, Ethan battled the #1 rated wrestler in Class C into the third period, where he got his shoulder tweaked pretty badly. Should have pulled him from the tournament, but Ethan wrestled again and hurt it worse. He had to forfeit his last match, finishing 6th.”

Further details in Print & Online editions of Albion News