Cardiac Cards win OT thriller

Friday’s game between Boone Central/Newman Grove and host Battle Creek was certainly “a tale of two halves.”

Fortunately, the Cardinals made their half, along with one final big play, hold up just enough to score an exciting and exhausting 68-67 overtime victory in the Mid-State tilt.

BC/NG may have played its best quarter of the season to open the contest – at least its most productive, as the Cardinals streaked to a 24-5 lead. Adding 19 second-period points, BC/NG held a commanding 43-18 advantage.

“We shot the ball really well in the first half, hitting seven 3-point shots,” acknowledged Cardinal Coach Justin Harris. “We played really well defensively, as we rotated well and contested their shots.”

Then, the script was flipped.

Battle Creek turned the tables following intermission, using an 18-6 run to climb back into the game and outscoring the Cardinals 21-8 in the fourth quarter to force an improbably overtime.

The teams traded blows in the extra period until Boone Central/Newman Grove made the final decisive plays to save what had earlier seemed an easy victory.

“We struggled offensively in the second half and had some poor defensive transition,” Harris noted. “Battle Creek is a scrappy team that just kept making plays.

“This team has illustrated the potential it has. We just need to maintain for four quarters. We were fortunate Dalton made a great play at the end of the game to get us the victory.”

Derek Stuhr led balanced Card scoring with 15 points. Cody Nelson tallied 13, Dylan Gentrup 12 and Carter Henry 10. Stuhr and Gentrup each grabbed seven rebounds and Gentrup dished out five assists.

