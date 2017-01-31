Culture and art of Japan highlight trip for Petsche

Judy Petsche, Petersburg, and her daughter, Chief Petty Officer Carrie Petsche, were both thrilled when Carrie, who has spent 18 years in the Navy, was assigned to Atsugi Naval Base in Japan in July 2016.Carrie, who was stationed in Italy twice, and in San Antonio after beginning her service career in Washington State, had always wanted to go to Japan.And, “I have always liked Japanese culture, their art, their customs,” Judy said.Judy and her friend, Cindy Hild of Neligh, visited Carrie and her family and toured temples and other points of interest last July.