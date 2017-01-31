Dora Mary Belgum, 90, of Albion, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Mary is survived by her three children: Jim (Donna) Belgum of Nickerson; Bill (Carla) Belgum of Lincoln; and Mary Belgum of Phoenix, AZ; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; four sisters: Roberta (Myron) Repenning of Bloomfield; Darlene (Gordon) Haave of Albion; Barbara Stillenger of Minneapolis, MN; Judith (Donald) Ferguson of Las Vegas, NV; two brothers: Ray (Betty) Pike of Missouri Valley, IA; Bill (Eileen) Wieser of Albion; brother-in-law LeRoy (Dorothy) Belgum of Fullerton; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Funeral services were Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Albion with Rev. David Frerichs officiating. Burial was at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home in Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.