Lorene M. Nelson

Lorene Margaret Nelson, 89, of Albion, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at the Boone County Health Center, Albion.

Survivors include Mary K. (Denny) Sullivan of Omaha; Karen M. (Orrin) Hoppe of Yuma, AZ; Janice A. (Jim) Webster of Albion; Jody (John) Brengelman of Albion; Susan M. (John) Frey of Albion; Kim P. (Sue) Nelson of Manhattan, KS; 20 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; one sister Antoinette Cooper of Gretna; along with many other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial follwed at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery at Albion.

Levander Funeral Home in Albion was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.