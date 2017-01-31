Petersburg Rescue gets new life-saving equipment

Local representatives Steve and Corey Stokes presented a new vital signs monitor to the Petersburg Rescue Squad from a $1,000 donation from Pioneer DuPont last Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.Petersburg Rescue Squad members getting acquainted with the new equipment in the photo above are (back, l. to r.) Dale Salber, Corey, Karrie Fogleman, Jim Leifeld, Boomer Baumgartner, Rod Stuhr and Steve; (front) Mike Prothman and Kim Fangman.The monitor reads oxygen levels, blood pressure and pulse. According to Rod Stuhr, training officer, the new unit will be installed in the primary ambulance, and the older unit will be placed in the secondary ambulance.