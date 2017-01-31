Rural zoning regulations could change

Boone County zoning regulations governing rural lot splits and setback requirements could be changing soon.

In the meantime, the County Planning Commission Monday night approved a motion recommending a moratorium on all conditional use permits for residential lots in the A1 (primary agriculture) zones until a public hearing can be held and new acreage size and setback rules can be adopted.

Possible changes in regulations for agricultural zoning were discussed at a 2 1/2-hour joint session of the Boone County Planning Commission and County Commissioners Monday night, Jan. 30, at the courthouse.

The joint meeting was requested by the planning board due to concerns about the number of requests it has been receiving for smaller residential lot splits in the A1 (primary agriculture) zones.

Current regulations for A1 zones require at least 20 acres in a permitted use lot split for residences, while the minimum size is 10 acres in the A2 zone and five acres in A3 zones.

The planning board discussed reducing these minimums to 10 acres in A1 zones, and three acres in both A2 and A3 zones.

Possible reductions in the setback (separation) requirements for various classes of livestock feeding facilities were also discussed.

