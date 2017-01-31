Shirley R. Foss, 85, of Norfolk, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at the Homestead of Norfolk Assisted Living.

Survivors include her children, Patrick (Jolene) Foss of Yankton, Paula Foster of Norfolk, Michael Foss of Yankton and Colleen (Daniel) Marvin of Norfolk; a brother-in-law, Paul Foss; sisters-in-law Virgina Foss, Marie Powers and Frances Hansen; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 10 a.m., at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Father Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Inurnment will follow at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Petersburg.

A luncheon will be held at the Werner Hall, 106 N. 4th St., Petersburg following the burial.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at stonacekfuneralchapel.com.