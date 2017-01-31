Rachel Malander, a seventh grader at St. Michael’s School in Albion, was the winner of the 2017 Boone County Spelling Bee held Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Boone Central High School.
A total of 41 students from all Boone County schools competed in the contest, which was postponed from Jan. 24 due to inclement weather.
There was a three-way tie for second place between Bradley Schindel, Boone Central eighth grader; Isaak Welch, St. Edward eighth grader, and Grace Tibor, St. Edward sixth grader.
Others placing in the top eight were:
– Third place: Tie between Sadie Baldwin, Riverside fifth grader, and Ryan Kramer, St. Michael’s eighth grader;
– Fourth place: Gage Groeteke, St. Michael’s eighth grader;
– Fifth place: Nathan Devine, Boone Central fifth grader.
Rachel will represent Boone County in the Midwest Spelling Bee at Omaha in March.
St. Michael’s student wins County Spelling Bee
January 31, 2017