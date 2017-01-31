St. Michael’s student wins County Spelling Bee

Rachel Malander, a seventh grader at St. Michael’s School in Albion, was the winner of the 2017 Boone County Spelling Bee held Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Boone Central High School.A total of 41 students from all Boone County schools competed in the contest, which was postponed from Jan. 24 due to inclement weather.There was a three-way tie for second place between Bradley Schindel, Boone Central eighth grader; Isaak Welch, St. Edward eighth grader, and Grace Tibor, St. Edward sixth grader.Others placing in the top eight were:– Third place: Tie between Sadie Baldwin, Riverside fifth grader, and Ryan Kramer, St. Michael’s eighth grader;– Fourth place: Gage Groeteke, St. Michael’s eighth grader;– Fifth place: Nathan Devine, Boone Central fifth grader.Rachel will represent Boone County in the Midwest Spelling Bee at Omaha in March.