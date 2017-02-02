BC/NG girls, boys in Mid-State consolation games

Boone Central/Newman Grove’s girls and boys basketball teams will finish the 2017 Mid-State Conference basketball tournament in the consolation bracket.

The Lady Cardinals, who lost a 42-34 decision to #1 seed Guardian Angels C.C. Monday, will play O’Neill Thursday night at Norfolk Catholic High School (6:15 p.m.). The winner will play for 5th place in the tournament Saturday morning (11 a.m.) at Northeast Community College against the Battle Creek/Hartington C.C. winner.

Update: (Girls-Feb. 2) O’Neill 39, BC/NG 28

The #4 BC/NG boys lost a 61-56 overtime heartbreaker to #5 Pierce Tuesday night. The Cardinals now face Guardian Angels C.C. Friday in consolation play at Norfolk Catholic (6:15 p.m.). The winner will also play for 5th place Saturday at NECC (12:45 p.m.) against the winner of the Crofton/Battle Creek consolation bracket contest.

Results in the Mid-State Conference 1st Round



Monday

Girls

#1 GACC 42, #8 BC/NG 34

#4 Wayne 52, #5 O’Neill 38

#3 Pierce 557, #6 B. Creek 37

#2 Crofton 71, #7 HCC 44

Tuesday

Boys

#1 O’Neill 66, #8 GACC 41

#5 Pierce 61, #4 BC/NG 56 OT

#3 HCC 47, #6 Crofton 42

#2 Wayne 65, #7 B. Creek 60

Girls Semifinals Thursday

Wayne 46, Guardian Angels CC 42

Crofton 63, Pierce 33

Boys Semifinals Friday

O’Neill vs. Pierce

Hartington CC vs. Wayne

Saturday Schedule (All games at NECC)

Girls 5th place – 11 a.m.

Boys 5th place – 12:45

Girls 3rd place – 2:30

Boys 3rd place – 4:15

Girls Championship – 6:00

Boys Championship – 8:00