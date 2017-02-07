BCHC Gala coming up March 18 at Event Center

Boone County Health Center’s 2017 Gala will be held Saturday, March 18, at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds starting at 5 p.m.

This year’s Gala will have a 1950’s-60’s theme. Guests will enjoy a diner-style meal and be entertained by Streetside, a 50’s-60’s A capella group. Poodle skirts and leather jackets will no-doubt be all the rage as guests are invited to dress in traditional 50’s-60’s style.

“This is a great opportunity for couples to enjoy a fun date night out, with a unique twist, right here in Albion,” said Foundation Director Aprill Murphy.

Funds raised at this year’s Gala will support the formation of a Certified Wound Care Team. Denee Kunzman, RN, WCC, is Wound Care Certified by the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy. Kunzman will be instrumental in forming the Certified Wound Care Team.

Tickets for the Gala are now on sale. They can be purchased by calling the foundation office at 402-395-3252, or from foundation board members: Greg Sander (St. Edward), Bob Diessner (Spalding), Connie Mescher (Albion), Wilma Rankin (Newman Grove), Tracy Yosten (Cedar Rapids), Susan Kallhoff (Elgin), Julie Jarecke (Fullerton) or Ken Kurtenbach (Lindsay).