Bloodmobile is this Saturday, Feb. 11, 9:30 to 3:30

A Red Cross Bloodmobile in Albion, postponed from its original date of Jan. 16 due to inclement weather, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Bloodmobile time has been corrected to start at 9:30 a.m. and conclude by 3:30 p.m.

American Red Cross is urging the public to give blood now to help overcome a severe winter blood shortage, which is being compounded by ongoing winter weather. Blood donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.

Call Diane Krings, 402-395-2056, to schedule an appointment.