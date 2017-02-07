Boone Central will share in expanded learning grant

Boone Central is one of five schools that will benefit from an $893,000 grant to develop expanded learning opportunities for students next year.

Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) announced approval of the grant on Feb. 3 for an Expanded Learning Opportunity (ELO) Design Challenge partnership.

This pilot program is designed to provide a statewide coalition of districts, community partners and key education and community stakeholders with opportunities to design and test new models of ELO curriculum that support Nebraska Career Readiness Standards.

At Boone Central, the focus will be on ELO programming for the new after school program to start next fall, according to Dr. Cory Worrell, superintendent. “We hope to develop programming that will enhance the ability of students to meet state standards in all of the various academic areas,” he said.

Once developed, the intent is to have after school programming that is sustainable in various sizes of schools across the state.

Beatrice Public Schools is the lead district for the grant project, and will be joined by Boone Central, Auburn, Cairo Centura and Grand Island Public Schools in the consortium.

Details in the Feb. 8 Albion News and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.