Chocolate Walk, scavenger hunt here on Valentine’s Day

Chocolate lovers — we have you covered.

Albion businesses will be sponsoring a “Chocolate Walk” on Valentine’s Day next Tuesday, Feb. 14, with a free chocolate item for each customer, 12 noon to 6 p.m.

There will also be a scavenger hunt. Each business will have a special heart-shaped object for customers to find. Cards will be issued to each customer, and your card will be checked at each business where you find the heart. Chamber Bucks will be awarded to the customers who find the most hearts!