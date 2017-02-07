Parent-Teacher Conferences Feb. 15 at Boone Central

Boone Central Schools will be holding Parent-Teacher Conferences of all grades next Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Both the Albion and Petersburg Campuses (K-12) will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, with Petersburg dismissing at 11:30 a.m. and Albion at 11:50 a.m.

Conferences for middle school and high school students (grades 6-12) will be from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the high school multi-purpose gym in Albion.

The elementary (K-5) conferences will be held on scheduled appointment times in the elementary classrooms.