Petersburg Bloodmobile exceeds goal

Petersburg bloodmobile co-chairs Kathy Koch and Ruth Kerkman reported a very successful blood drive on Feb. 3 with 51 donors and two deferrals. Goal was 42.

Donating were: Sam, Fackler, Mike Prothman, Eugene Knust, Jim Leifeld, Mark Swiatek, Brian Rasmussen, Danielle Koch, Kent Lee, Ken Schmitz, Michael Bode, Pat Petsche, Niki Moore, Catherine Pelster, Angela Koch, Neil Baumgartner, Larry Pelster, Dana Pelster, Linda Mueller, Roger Noble, David Redler, Randall Pelster, Eric Johnson, Gerald Schmitz, Delmer Pelster, Travis Petsche, Robert Heinns, Delbert Seier, John Knust, Alan Schrage, Paul Seier, Julie Baumgartner, Kenneth Bode, Randy Merten, Jennifer Schmitz, Paul Kuhlman, Ross Knott, Deborah Beckman, Tammy Benda, Rose Bode, Tamera Seier, JoAnn Mattner and Karrie Fogleman.

Ten gallon donners were Larry and Kathy Pelster,

Five gallon donors were Neil Baumgartner, Delmer Pelster, Ken Bode, Ken Schmitz and Delbert Seier.