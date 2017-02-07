Rural Fire Board purchases new pumper truck

Petersburg Rural Fire District #2 Board recently purchased a new 2017 Freightliner diesel automatic transmission pumper truck, which was delivered Wednesday, Feb. 1.Tank capacity is 1,250 gallons. PSI capacity is 150, with a 1,260 gallon-per-minute pump, 1,250 gallons at open discharge. Cost was $244,800, and it replaces the 1999 pumper truck which will be repurposed within the department.The new truck will be used for structure fires. It is equipped with a foam injector used to control solvent fires, and has a hydraulic ladder rack.According to Fire Chief Baumgartner, the department plans to equip the truck with approximately $25,000 worth of needed equipment using funds from donations and the annual dance.He added, “This unit is a great and a needed improvement to the department and the community. The department and community are greatly appreciative of the rural board’s effort.”