Thomas Hosford wins state Voice of Democracy Contest

Thomas Hosford, a senior at Boone Central High School, is adjusting to a change of schedule for the last week of February.The son of Paul and Lori Hosford will be traveling to Washington, DC, to attend the National Voice of Democracy contest, sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars.At a ceremony in Lincoln last Friday, Feb. 3, Thomas was named Nebraska’s state winner in the annual Voice of Democracy contest, where high school students compete in audio essays on a democratic or patriotic theme.Thomas’ recorded essay on this year’s theme, My Responsibility to America, earned first place in the local contest, as well as first in the District 15 contest that was judged in December.All district winners were summoned to an awards program last Friday at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln, where the contestants participated in a Parade of Champions and then sat on the stage as the top 10 state placings were announced.“It was a little nerve-wracking,” said Thomas. “They started at 10th place and went up to first place, so I didn’t know the results until the very end.”Of course, Thomas was surprised and thrilled when he was announced as the winner. He is the first-ever state VOD winner from District 15, and the first from Boone Central.