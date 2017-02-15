Albion plans Nebraska 150 celebration; trivia contest starts this week

Albion Chamber of Commerce and the Boone County Historical Society will be sponsoring a special Nebraska 150th Birthday Celebration on Wednesday, March 1, at the Boone County Historical Museum.

This event will commemorate the 150th anniversary of Nebraska achieving statehood, which took place on March 1, 1867.

Many special celebrations of Statehood Day are being planned across Nebraska, including one at the State Capitol. All Nebraskans are urged to participate.

Albion will also be hosting a visit by the Nebraska 150 Mobile Children’s Museum later this year.

All Albion school students will be invited to attend the March 1 ceremony at 1 p.m. at the museum. A short program will be held, and a special cake will be served.

In conjunction with the Nebraska 150 celebration, the Albion News and Albion Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a weekly trivia contest from now through March 1. The contest questions will be published this week (Feb. 15) and the next two weeks (Feb. 22 and March 1).

The chamber will award Chamber Bucks as prizes for first and second places in the 18-under division and in the 19-older division.

Contest entries must be turned in to either the Albion News or the Albion Chamber of Commerce office by 5 p.m. Friday, March 3, and judging will take place after that.

Questions for the first week trivia contest can be found in this week’s Albion News Print Edition, page 3.