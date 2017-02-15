Boone County Republicans plan update session

Boone County Republican party is inviting all area citizens to a Citizen’s Spring Update to be held Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at the Albion Country Club.

Featured speakers at this event will include Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Attorney General Doug Peterson, State Sen. Tom Briese, and a representative from the Nebraska Department of Insurance.

The forum is a service being provided by the Boone County Republican Party. There is no charge to attend.