Boone County Republican party is inviting all area citizens to a Citizen’s Spring Update to be held Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at the Albion Country Club.
Featured speakers at this event will include Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Attorney General Doug Peterson, State Sen. Tom Briese, and a representative from the Nebraska Department of Insurance.
The forum is a service being provided by the Boone County Republican Party. There is no charge to attend.
Boone County Republicans plan update session
