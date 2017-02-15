Career/Tech Education forum set Feb. 22 at Boone Central

A public forum on career and technical education is planned next Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Boone Central Public Schools.

This is an opportunity to learn more about career and technical education needs in general, and about the Boone Central Career Academies program.

Discussion will include work force needs, key skills that future workers will need, educational programs that prepare students for the workforce, and additional partnerships that may be possible between the school and local businesses/industries.

The forum will be broadcast live by News Channel Nebraska, with coverage following on the Albion News website: www.albionnewsonline. com.