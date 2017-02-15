Feeney will become elementary principal

Boone Central School Board approved a motion Monday night to make Jimmy Feeney the new elementary school principal starting in 2017-18.Mr. Feeney has served as middle school principal and curriculum director for the past six years, joining the district in the fall of 2011. He came to Boone Central after two years as principal and athletic director of Elgin Public Schools.Tim Hamilton will be retiring as elementary principal at the end of the current school year.“I enjoyed my time at the middle school, but I wanted to get back to the younger kids,” Feeney told the Albion News. “I started out in elementary education, and that’s always been my favorite level.”Mr. Feeney met with elementary staff Tuesday morning to discuss his position change.With Feeney moving to the elementary position, the school district will be seeking a new middle school principal/curriculum director for next year.Superintendent Cory Worrell said the position will be advertised, and middle school teachers will take part in the interviews.