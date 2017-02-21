BCHC has new nurse navigators

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) has added two nurse navigators to its staff.Nurse Navigators Mary Hellbusch and Jessica Jacobi will be working closely with doctors and nurses to help patients navigate their healthcare.Hellbusch and Jacobi will answer questions, help patients understand doctors’ orders, and let them know if they’re due for an important follow-up.“Our goal is to help patients have better health now,” explained Mary Hellbusch. “Good, continued maintenance of ongoing illnesses can help patients live a healthier life and avoid hospitalizations or readmissions.”Vice President of Clinic Services Tammy Reigle said: “Our focus has always been on our patients and helping them get healthy. By implementing Nurse Navigators, we’re trying to help prevent patients from getting sick in the first place.”The nurse navigators are just one aspect of BCHC’s focus on offering the “total experience” of personalized patient care, improved health, and lower healthcare costs.