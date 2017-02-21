Wells Drug
Boone Central FFA kicks off FFA Week with breakfast

February 21, 2017
Jaclyn Frey, l., and Jessica Weeder serve up pancakes during the FFA Breakfast last Sunday.
Boone Central FFA members kicked off the annual FFA Week observance by serving a large crowd at their annual breakfast last Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Event Center on the fairgrounds.
Other special FFA Week events have included Pickup Day and Teacher Appreciation on Monday, and Drive your Tractor to School on Tuesday.
The annual Children’s Petting Zoo will be held Thursday.
This Friday, Feb. 24, will be Official Dress Day and safety lessons for elementary students.
The annual FFA Consignment Auction is coming up April 2.

