Church Street reconstruction set for spring

February 21, 2017
View of Church Street looking east from Second Street.
Albion City Council tackled its longest agenda in some time on Tuesday night, Feb. 14, with a total of seven public hearings and four ordinances under consideration.
The council held a public hearing on the city’s one and six-year street plan, adopted the plan, and accepted a bid from Gehring Concrete and Construction of Columbus for reconstruction of East Church Street from just west of the railroad tracks to the Highway 91 intersection.
Gehring Construction bid $282,368 on the project, which was under the engineer’s preliminary estimate of $314,000. The Gehring bid was also well under the three other competitive bids reviewed Tuesday night.
The poject is part of the city’s one-year street plan. Work is expected to start by May 1, 2017.

