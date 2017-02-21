Wells Drug
News

Driver escapes injury in roll-over

February 21, 2017
Meyer vehicle after the roll-over accident on Feb. 15.
Meyer vehicle after the roll-over accident on Feb. 15.
A young driver escaped injury in a roll-over accident last Wednesday, Feb. 15, at about 6:45 p.m. on the Highway 91 curve about one-half mile east of Albion.
Boone County Sheriff’s office reported a 1996 Chevrolet two-door, driven by Hunter Meyer of Albion, was westbound on Highway 91 when the right wheels dropped off the pavement, the driver overcorrected and the vehicle crossed the highway into the south ditch, where it struck an embankment and rolled approximately three times. The driver reported to law enforcement that the car’s accelerator had stuck.
Meyer was wearing a seatbelt, and walked away from the crash. The vehicle was a total loss.

Winter Storm Warning

Issued:
11:10 AM CST on February 23, 2017
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on February 25, 2017
34° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com
See More Weather