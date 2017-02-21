Driver escapes injury in roll-over

A young driver escaped injury in a roll-over accident last Wednesday, Feb. 15, at about 6:45 p.m. on the Highway 91 curve about one-half mile east of Albion.Boone County Sheriff’s office reported a 1996 Chevrolet two-door, driven by Hunter Meyer of Albion, was westbound on Highway 91 when the right wheels dropped off the pavement, the driver overcorrected and the vehicle crossed the highway into the south ditch, where it struck an embankment and rolled approximately three times. The driver reported to law enforcement that the car’s accelerator had stuck.Meyer was wearing a seatbelt, and walked away from the crash. The vehicle was a total loss.