REZA provides humor with illusions

February 21, 2017

web, 2-22, REZA performanceMagician and illusionist REZA used humor, dexterity and mind-reading skills during his performance at the the Boone County Event Center in Albion Saturday night, Feb. 18. Several volunteers from the audience of about 225 people helped out with the show, including one (above) who faced the rotating circular blade aimed for his neck.
REZA also performed levitation, and incorporated a wide range of illusions into the dinner show, which was sponsored by the Boone County Ag Society.

