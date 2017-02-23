BC/NG Boys in C1-9 Final (Thursday Postponement)

Boone Central/Newman Grove advanced to the C1-9 Subdistrict Final with a 68-65 victory over St. Paul Tuesday. The Cardinals fought back from a slow start and early 11-3 deficit, took an eight-point lead late in the game, then held off a final St. Paul charge with clutch shooting from the foul line. More details will appear in the March 1 edition of the Albion News (Print & Online).

Thursday’s C1-9 Final vs. G.I. Central Catholic has been postponed due to approaching winter weather conditions.

The C1-9 Final will now be played either 5:30 p.m. Friday or 2 p.m. Saturday, depending on weather. The C1-9 winner advances to C1-5 District championship game scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27.