Commissioners hire road foreman, weed superintendent/sign technician

Boone County Commissioners voted Monday to hire two new full time staff members, a general road foreman, and a weed superintendent and sign technician.

The board hired Daniel Stankoski of Fullerton as the new general road foreman. He is a licensed highway superintendent who currently serves as Nance County Highway Superintendent. He will oversee all Boone County Road Department employees.

Stankoski’s wage was set at $22 per hour based on previous experience. He has a tentative start date of mid-March.

Jack Nordeen, who lives in the Boone area, was hired as County Weed Superintentendent and sign technician. He is currently employed by Sentinel Building Systems in Albion.

Nordeen will be paid $15.58 per hour to start, with wage increases of 58 cents per hour for advanced certifications. He will be training to become both a licensed weed superintendent and a certified sign technician. His starting date will be March 13.

Both Stankoski and Nordeen will report to Stacey Robinson, county highway superintendent.

In other road matters on Monday, the commissioners had scheduled a bid opening for gravel and culverts to be supplied for the 2017 season. No bids were received from suppliers, so it was decided that Highway Superintendent Robinson will call to get quotes from suppliers as needed for each project.