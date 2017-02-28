Farm 4 A Cure event includes special award

Boone County Farm 4 A Cure held a very successful fund-raising event, the first annual “Feed the World Tour,” last Saturday night, Feb. 25, at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.The “tour” was a fun event, attended by 210 people representing many communities in and near Boone County. It featured good food from four countries, an inspirational speaker, and a special “true grit” award to Gerald and Jill Foltz, the parents of University of Nebraska All-American punter Sam Foltz, who died in a car accident last summer.It was also an outstanding fund-raiser, with more than $16,500 coming in to aid families and individuals who are battling crisis situations, championing a cause, or find themselves in need. Underwriting sponsors were Niewohner Brothers, Inc. and Lindsay Corporation.A “True Grit” award, presented to the Foltzes by NU offensive lineman Sam Hahn, was one of the evening’s highlights. Hahn was one of Sam Foltz’s best friends, and they would have been seniors together on the 2016 squad.The Farm 4 A Cure Board designated the True Grit award “to an individual or family that has demonstrated firmness and unyielding courage.” The citation accompanying the award stated: “This year’s recipients allowed the entire nation to be a part of a very private time every single week, no matter how difficult it was for them. They put others before themselves.”Another highlight was a presentation by Scott Burton of Kansas City, a cancer survivor, award-winning comedian and outstanding juggler.Last but not least, there was the food — prepared by teams representing the U.S.A., Germany, Italy and Mexico.