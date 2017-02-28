Fred and Mary Ann Fangman unveil statue of Fr. Paul Fangman

Fred and Mary Ann Fangman of Raeville had the honor of unveling the statue in memory of the late Father Paul Fangman during ceremonies last Thursday, Feb. 23, at Concordia, KS.The bronze statue is part of the National Orphan Train Complex, and is located at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Concordia. It features a small boy in 1920s attire, holding a frog in his right hand and a bucket in his left.This is one of several statues throughout the community. They serve as a reminder of the orphan trains that brought children, in the early 1900s, to their adoptive parents in the Midwest.Father Fangman came by orphan train to Nebraska in 1923. He was adopted by Andrew and Anna Fangman, and grew up at Raeville. Fred Fangman, a second cousin to Father Paul, was his closest living relative.