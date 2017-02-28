Open house set March 6 for new Wolf Home wing

An open house will be held next Monday, March 6, for the newly completed north wing at Good Samaritan Society Wolf Memorial Home in Albion.The open house will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be provided.Final detail work and cleaning are underway on the new wing, which will feature large private rooms for 22 clients. The 15,000 square foot wing also includes a large commons room, conference room, spa room, and a small kitchen with serving area.Karen Glesinger, GSS-Albion administrator, said moving of clients into the new wing is expected to begin on March 7.A substantial portion of funding for the $3.3 million wing was raised through an area wide capital campaign.