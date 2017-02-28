Students create ‘human map’ of Nebraska

Boone Central elementary students and faculty are celebrating Nebraska’s 150th birthday this week.

One of their special activities was a Rockin’ Rally held Monday, Feb. 27, in the small gym.

After a Nebraska 150 quiz contest, the students lined up to create a giant outline map of Nebraska, with faculty and staff in the center.

More than 230 students were involved in this project.

Students will also be taking part today, Wednesday, March 1, in the Nebraska 150 celebration at the Boone County Museum.