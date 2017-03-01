Alice Kvam Garst, 87 of Arab, AL died Wednesday February 15, 2017, at Diversacare in Arab.

Ms. Garst was born January 27, 1930 in Bradish, NE, to Melkior Kvam and Petrine K. Hernes Kvam. She worked as a secretary and also worked as a fashion model in Los Angeles in the late 1950s. She moved to Arab in 2011 from Omaha.

She was a member of Mount View Presbyterian Church in Omaha.

She is survived by her son: Doug Martin of California; her daughter and son-in-law: Lisa Killen and Dave Beuoy; a grandchild: Greg Killen; great grandchildren: Dustin Killen and Joshua Killen all of Alabama; her brother: Ron Kvam of Missouri, and a sister: Madge Garst of Omaha, NE and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents: Melkior and Petrina Kvam; six brothers: Alfred, Carl, Louis, Melvin, Knute and George Kvam.

Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha, NE, Saturday, March 4, 2017. Following will be a celebration of her life at the Ralston House, 7301 Q St., Omaha, NE. at 12 noon For further information, call 256-200-0423.