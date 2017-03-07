Boone Central Variety Show set for March 19

Boone Central Music department will present a Variety Show, A Broadway Spectacular, on Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m. in the spectator gym.

The program will include favorite hits from many Broadway shows, such as South Pacific, Sound of Music, Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Mama Mia, Something Rotten, Music Man, Grease, and more.

Groups featured in the show will be the high school choir, girl’s choir, boy’s barbershop group, jazz band, jazz choir, and several small ensembles and soloists.

The Music Boosters will provide a candy and snack bar during intermission.